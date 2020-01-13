October 26, 1928-January 10, 2020

IOWA CITY - M. Gloria Otting Butler, long time resident of Iowa City, died Friday, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, with a wake service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the church Wednesday morning, from 9-10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Regina Foundation or the Tri-County Historical Society in Cascade, Iowa.

Gloria was born October 26, 1928, in Cascade, Iowa, the daughter of Sylvester M. & Mary Vivian (Moore) Otting, the second oldest of eight children. She and her family moved to Davenport in 1945. Gloria graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport and attended the University of Iowa. She married James D. Butler September 14, 1948, at St. Anthony Church in Davenport. The couple moved to Iowa City that same year, where they began raising their family. In retirement, she and her husband enjoyed winters in Florida.

