August 14, 1938-May 17, 2019
MOSCOW, Iowa —Mabel D. DeVore, 80, of Moscow, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home.
Mabel was born in Tipton, Iowa, on August 14, 1938, to William and Ada (Cliff) Ford.
She graduated from Wilton High School in 1956. Mabel married Duane K. DeVore on July 14, 1957, in Wilton.
She enjoyed painting ceramics and loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved and missed her canine companion, Max.
She and Duane drove semi as a team for 19 years for Louis Rich Foods in West Liberty. They farmed for 22 years in Muscatine County. After retirement, they spent winters in Arizona and Texas.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Mabel is survived by her husband of 62 years, Duane; three daughters: Rebecca (Ron) Collins of Muscatine, Sandra (Bob) Goodale of Atalissa and Nina Dieckman of Illinois City, Ill.; five grandchildren: Brent Collins, Kristi Goodale, Michael (Stephanie) Goodale, Matthew Collins and Justin Abel; seven great-grandchildren: Sammi, Abbi, Zander, Malynda, Ellie, Rylan, Lincoln and Piper; her brother Larry (Darlene) Ford of Pontiac, Ill., and sisters-in-law: Elaine (Ralph) Jeambey and Pam Ford both of Muscatine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Ellen Ford, brothers Robert and Roger Ford, and son-in-law Randy Dieckman.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
