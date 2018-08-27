December 22, 1916-August 24, 2018
ILLINOIS CITY - Mabel Elizabeth Murphy left her earthly home in Illinois City to join her Heavenly Father on August 24th, 2018.
Services are Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services. Burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Mabel Murphy Memorial Fund.
Mabel was born December 22, 1916, in Coal Valley, Illinois, to Richard Ross and Sarah Elizabeth Woolley Petty. She married Marvin Charles Murphy, March 7, 1936, in Rock Island, Illinois. Mabel worked for Eagle Food Warehouse in Milan, Illinois, where she worked in the non-foods department for twenty years before retiring in March of 1982.
Surviving Mabel are her two daughters, Joyce (John) Arendt, of Illinois City, and Marlene Mayers,(and friend, Clayton Madlung) of Cumberland, Wisconsin; 16 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, 66 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Proceeding her in death were her husband, one daughter, Betty Jean, son James Raymond (“Murf”), her parents and her brother and her sister.
Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.