July 23, 2012 — June 23, 2018
MILAN — Maci Jade Chavez, 5, of Milan, loved glitter, unicorns and rainbows. She was fancy like that. So, it was fitting that when she was called to heaven on Saturday, June 23, as a result of an accident on the Rock River, her family and friends decorated the river with glitter and the sky was filled with a rainbow for her memorial gathering.
Maci, born July 23, 2012, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, the daughter of Oscar Chavez and Melissa Owen, was graduated from kindergarten at Thomas Jefferson Elementary two weeks earlier, and looked forward to being a first-grader in August. Her favorite things to do were to dance and sing, and she loved being a fashion diva.
A private service will be held in Bensenville, Illinois, this weekend. A private celebration of her life will be held at the Family Museum in Bettendorf from 1 to 5 p.m. on July 22, 2018. The family invites all rescue services personnel to her celebration of life, knowing they are loved and supported by this community in the family's time of need.
The family also plans to donate a children's exhibit to the QC Botanical Center with money raised for Maci, as well as a flowering tree.
A special "Flower Petals for Maci" will take place after the Backwater Gamblers show, 5000 44th St., Rock Island, on July 1. Flower petals will be placed in the Rock River, to float away peacefully in tribute.
Memorials may be left to the family for her brother Ian's Adventure Fund.
Survivors include her parents, Oscar (Melanie) Chavez, Bensenville, Illinois, and Melissa Chavez-Huston (Justin Huston) Abingdon, Illinois; brother, Ian Chavez; two great-grandparents; five grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who love her very much.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.