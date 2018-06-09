November 26, 1931-June 7, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Madaline H. “Boots” Coughlin, 86, a resident of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. today at Halligan McCabe DeVries All Faith Chapel, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.
Boots died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Madaline Hardin Davis was born November 26, 1931, in Chicago, the daughter of Winfield C. and Madaline (Hardin) Davis. She was united in marriage to Alfred E. Coughlin on July 1, 1950, in Davenport. Al preceded her in death in 1994.
Boots was a member of the St. Patrick Society, and along with her husband, Al, she had been active in the Knights of Columbus 532. She also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and crossword puzzles.
Memorials can be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or to the family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Theresa (Bob) Andresen; granddaughters, Kelly Coughlin and her mother Julie Coughlin; Shayla Andresen (Michael Smith; great-grandsons, Wyatt and Morgan; brother, Winfield C. Davis; brother-in-law, Bill Coughlin; and daughter-in-law, Carol and her children Amy, Penny and Danny, who will be officiating the service.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Al Jr. (Ed) in 2006, and her sister, Jane Roberts, in 1988.
