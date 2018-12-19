February 18, 1964-December 14, 2018
DAVENPORT — Madelaine J. Edwards of Davenport, Iowa, peacefully passed away December 14, 2018, on her beloved mother's birthday at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. She was born February 18, 1964, in Davenport to Stephen and Mary Edwards (Sullivan). Madelaine, aka "Mad Dawg" or "Maddie" attended school in Davenport and Preston, Iowa, and especially enjoyed her time as a cheerleader for the Preston Trojans. Maddie graduated high school with honors in 1992 from 2001 Alternative School. She worked proudly for XPac in Milan, Illinois, where she had many friends she loved and cherished, especially her brother-from-another-mother, John Lincoln.
An avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, phenomenal cook, and a music fanatic, Maddie especially loved U2 (and maybe "you, also"). She enjoyed volunteering at and attending the Blues Fest every year and is a member of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, singing and dancing, love of her grandkids, awesome cooking and more!
Maddie is survived by her children, Monica (Rajindar "Paul" Suri) Edwards, Robert, and Stephen (Morgan Bush) Edwards, and a brother they hope to meet someday; her grandchildren, Shane, Mary and Evan Edwards and Quintin "Q Baby" Edwards-Suri (Monica Edwards), Shelby (Sands), Marilyn, Sherry and Robert Jr. Edwards (Robert Edwards), and Michael, Miella and Champion (Stephen Edwards); her siblings, Elizabeth "Diane" McFarland, Edward "Eddie" Edwards, Maureen Fay, Kevin (Tamara) Edwards, Vince (Jennifer) Edwards and Alice "Assie" Edwards; niece, Lydia Edwards; and beloved niece and nephews.
Maddie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Francis "Puddler," Robert and Stephen Paul; and sister, Rosemary.
Family and friends are invited to Rudy's Tacos, 326 Cedar St., Davenport, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018, to reminisce and support each other in her honor.
