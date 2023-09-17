Madeline Pollock

March 31, 1937 - September 9, 2023

Madeline T. Pollock (known as "Meg", "Ms. Meg", "Auntie Meg", "Mrs. P" and "Grandma SugaSuga") passed away in her sleep on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa, age 86. A caring mother, grandmother, friend and a loving teacher to many, she will be greatly missed.

Meg was born to Dorothy and Raymond Schmitt on March 31, 1937, in Quincy, Illinois. With her favorite sister, Carol Ann, she attended St Katharine's prep/boarding school in Davenport and they spoke weekly for the rest of their lives. She graduated from Quincy College with a degree in education and taught second grade at Filmore and St Katherines, later moving to Special Ed. at Truman and North High School. She raised a family in Bettendorf (formerly Pleasant Valley) with former husband, James Kyle Pollock, creating a setting for indoor/outdoor play and adventure for all children, and parties for adults, who traveled for many decades to the historic house she cherished — with big trees, birds, animals, and the ghost of "Mr Fenno" — where she fortunately spent the rest of her life.

While raising her kids, Meg was considered the most reliable substitute teacher in the Quad Cities, working in Davenport and Rock Island every day, then eventually full-time until she retired from North HS at the age of 72. She was a famously hard worker, making the first pot of coffee for staff every day, and earning her MA in Special Education at age 63, through which we she made many friends and published a master's thesis on the subject of inclusion, "mainstreaming", of special ed. students in schools. Meg was well-known and well-loved, calling strangers "honey bear," "sweetie" and "sugar", never killing a spider, and always taking time to wave at a passing train. She remembered victory gardens and saving her foil gum wrappers/any metal to support the WW II effort. She was funny, brave and smart; an "Auntie Mame" character, truly one of a kind and incredibly generous.

As a life-long Quad City volunteer she did everything from altar guild at Trinity Episcopal, delivering flowers to parishioners, helping friends campaign for office, and being the "Show Time Pal" clown for Davenport Junior Theater many years ago.

She was a Quad Cities original, and is survived by her four children and four grandchildren. A Remembrance will be held at Trinity Cathedral Episcopal Church in Davenport on Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to noon. A celebration of life will be held the same day at Biaggi's in Davenport from 3 to 6 p.m.