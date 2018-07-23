Madonna Wing

August 8, 1928 — July 22, 2018
DEWITT — Madonna Pearl Wing, 89, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family early Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.
Mrs. Wing was born Madonna Pearl Fatchett on August 4, 1928, in DeWitt, Iowa, to Robert and Mary (Hansen) Fatchett. She graduated from Elvira High School in 1945. She married George Richard Wing on December 21, 1957, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. The couple resided near Elvira where they operated her family's farm. Richard preceded her in death in September of 2001. Madonna remained on the family farm until moving to Westwing Place, DeWitt, in 2016. Madonna was crowned Westwing Queen in 2017.
Madonna was a lifelong member of Elvira Zion Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the church circle. Madonna held faith, family, and hard work to the highest degree. Her faith carried her through the toughest moments of her life. She never faltered in her beliefs and her faith never failed her.
Mothering started at an early age, when she became an aunt. Her nieces and nephew were her “first” children, and she cared for and loved them as her own. They held a special place in her heart, and she in theirs.
Madonna lovingly and unselfishly cared for her elderly parents, without complaint, in their home until their deaths. What a precious daughter she was to them.
Madonna loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with her entire heart and soul. She was the absolute best example of kindness and quiet strength. She always let them know just how much they were loved.
Hard work was no stranger to Madonna, she worked alongside her parents and siblings on the family farm. She continued alongside her husband.
Madonna enjoyed cooking big family meals and delighted in knowing that nobody went home hungry, and she always had a full candy jar.
If you had a conversation with Madonna, short or long, she remembered the smallest of details. She took the time to listen to what people had to say and genuinely cared. She never missed an opportunity to follow up on previous conversations. These conversations led to lasting relationships that Madonna held dear to her heart.
Madonna will be remembered as being honest and fair and having never said anything bad about anyone. She was true to her word and an inspiration to many. Madonna touched so many lives and will be so dearly missed, but most definitely not forgotten.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, George Richard Wing Jr. “Rick” (Julie) of Clinton, Gala Joy (Jim) Reed of DeWitt, and a daughter-in-law, Cathi Sue (Tony) Stichter of DeWitt; grandchildren, Kelli (Matt) Smith, Meghan (fiancé Curtis Goodall) Wing, Mariah (Joseph Spain) Reed, Jayson (Kayla Cassaday) Wing, and Mackenzie (fiancé Weston Ketelsen) Wing; great-grandchildren, Acre Smith and Emerie Wing; nieces and nephews; the residents and staff of Westwing Place, who grew to be like family during her time there; and many other cherished friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Marian, sister, Ruth (Herbert) Johannsen, brother, George (Leone) Fatchett; and her son, Gary Nathan Wing in December of 2001.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church, Elvira, with the Rev. Jealaine Marple officiating. Burial will follow at the Elvira Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jayson Wing, Matt Smith, Curtis Goodall, Joseph Spain, Weston Ketelsen, George Wing, Jr. “Rick”, James Reed, and Tony Stichter.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.