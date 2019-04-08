September 24, 1928-April 1, 2019
MOSCOW — Mae J. Eriksen, 90, of Moscow, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.
Mae was born in Cedar County, Iowa, on September 24, 1928, to Irwin and Mabel (Bundy) Kramer.
Mae graduated from Tipton High School. She married Pete Eriksen on January 8, 1950, in Bennett, Iowa. They farmed in Cedar County and she was a hostess at the former Cove Restaurant. Pete preceded her in death on June 1, 2001.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Moscow and Royal Neighbors of America.
She enjoyed playing bingo, working puzzles and gardening.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.
Mae is survived by her son Gregory (Patricia) Eriksen of Woodstock, Illinois, 2 grandchildren: Keith Eriksen of Denver and Rachel Eriksen of Iowa City and her sister Darlene Elgin of Tipton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, sisters: Evelyn Hansen and Cleora Zaruba and her brother Irwin Kramer.
In lieu of flower memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or Camp Courageous in her memory.
