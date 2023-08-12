Mae L. DeGerengel

September 22, 1927 - August 7, 2023

Mae L. DeGerengel, 95, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Hammond Henry Hospital – Emergency Department, Geneseo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson. Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., prior to the service at the church.

Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Atkinson Chapel is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mae DeGerengel Memorial Fund, which will be distributed amongst Mae's favorite local charities.

Mae was born on September 22, 1927, the daughter of Randy and Ella (Croegaert) Gripp, in Kewanee. She married Wilbur DeGerengel, at a service held in Annawan, in September of 1947. Mae enjoyed knitting, watching her favorite TV shows, and especially spending time with family and friends. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Daryl (Janet) DeGerengel of Geneseo; grandchildren: Marilyn (Kyle) Noard of Orion, and Brian DeGerengel of Geneseo; and great-grandchildren: Logan Noard, Ryan Noard, and Dace DeGerengel.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Randy and Ella Gripp; brother, Albert Gripp; and sister, Marietta Gentry.