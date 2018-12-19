Mae Leinbaugh

March 21, 1924-December 16, 2018
DeWITT — Mrs. Mae Jean "Jeannie" Leinbaugh, 94, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Sunday evening, December 16, 2018, at Grand Haven Assisted Living, Eldridge.
Jeannie was born March 21, 1924, and was a graduate of Calamus (Iowa) High School. She received training in cosmetology and worked as a cosmetologist well into her 70s. Jeannie married Paul Alvin Leinbaugh on December 15, 1942, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wheatland, Iowa. The couple farmed at rural Lowden and Calamus. Paul preceded Jeannie in death September 4, 1998.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Jeannie enjoyed cooking, Norwegian Hardanger Embroidery, playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles and socializing with family and friends.
Surviving are nieces and nephews, Marilyn Dykema-Dehner of Wheatland, Andy Dehner and Courtney Blake of Middleton, Wisconsin, Millie Dehner of Middleton, David Steinbeck of Durant, Betty Jaeger of Lowden, Beth and Mark Fox of Marion, Jonathan Leinbaugh of Rockford, Illinois, and Judy and Don Brown of Iowa City.
Preceding Jeannie in death in addition to her husband were her parents; a brother, Charles Steinbeck; a sister, Faye Ann Steinbeck; a nephew, Micheal Dykema; and a niece, Natalie Kay Dehner.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, rural Calamus, from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, December 21, 2018. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the church with the Rev. William Runaas Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clinton County Humane Society. Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
