MaKylie C. Young

November 17, 1991 — August 25, 2018

DAVENPORT — MaKylie C. Young, 26, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018. A memorial visitation will be 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, August 31, 2018, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

MaKylie was born November 17, 1991, a daughter of Carla Coffman and James Young, Jr.

Special thanks to her home nurses Miss Judy, Kelly and Sandra, and all the staff at Handicapped Development Center.

Survivors include her mother, Carla, Davenport, father, James, North Carolina, siblings, Demetrius Barnett, Davenport, Destini (Timothy) Richardson, Rock Island, Gabrielle Poole, Davenport, and Jasmine Young, and other extended family.

Online remembrances can be shared at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

