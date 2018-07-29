Marc Drevich

June 8, 1959-July 26, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services celebrating the life of Marc G. Drevich, 59, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Tri-City Jewish Cemetery, in west Davenport. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Marc passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at University Hospitals in Iowa City. Memorials may be made to the Tri-City Jewish Cemetery Association, Davenport.
Marc Gordon Drevich was born June 8, 1959, in Wichita, Kansas, the youngest son of Manny and Leonore (Julien) Drevich. He was united in marriage to Connie Berry on June 13, 1986. Marc was very proud of his years working in production for W.H.B.F Channel 4 and W.Q.A.D. Channel 8. His hobbies were stereo sound systems and watching movies and collecting them.
Survivors include his loving wife, Connie, and her brother, Charles (Debra) Berry, Palmyra, Wisconsin. And his family ,Stephen (Lidia) Berry, Seoul, South Korea and Leslie (Sean) Floeter, Palmyra, Wisconsin. Two sister-in-laws; Gay Drevich, Tega Cay, South Carolina, and her son, Rick Stone, Tega Cay, South Carolina; and Nancy (Paul) Lordi, Lake Worth, Florida and her family, Allison (Brian) Cruz, New Orleans, Nikki Drevich, Washington, D.C., as well as numerous loving, extended family, and some really great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Drevich.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Marc's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.