× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 25, 2020

BETTENDORF -- With profound sadness we announce the passing on April 25th, 2020, of our loving wife, mother and grandmother Marcia A. Feltes, 84, of Bettendorf, Iowa.

Marcia was born in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Rudy and Helen (Boros) Massier. She was a graduate of Downers Grove High School. Marcia attended the University of Iowa, as dictated by her father (due the hiring of Forest Evashevski, the Hawkeye coach who would develop Iowa into a football powerhouse). She became a devoted fan of all Hawkeye sports, a football season ticket holder for over 60 years, and attended numerous tailgates and bowl games with family and friends. She earned a degree in Education and was a member of the Dolphin Club and Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

During the summer of 1955, she met her loving husband Clyde Feltes and they were united in marriage on June 16th, 1956, in Ottumwa, Iowa. Marcia began her teaching career in Ankeny, continued in Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, and tutored at Project Ready.