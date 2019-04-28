Marcia Van

June 7, 1948-April 26, 2019
MOLINE - Marcia “Pam” Van, 70, of Moline, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Moline.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St. A, Moline. Private services will be at a later date. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or Rock Island County Humane Society.
Pam was born June 7, 1948. in Springfield, Mo., the daughter of John and Hazel (Lambeth) Kiener. She married James Van on July 9, 1977, in Austin, Minn.
Pam was an interior decorator and was a member of the former Moline Turners Club where she served as an officer. She was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan, enjoyed gardening and reading, and loved animals.
She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed doing crafts with, and creating memories for them. Pam had an enormous positive impact on the family that she brought together by changing the trajectory of their lives in a way that words cannot explain. She will be missed.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; children, Brett (Molly) Van, Coal Valley and Nicky (John) O'Meara, Moline; grandchildren, Matt, Vince, Joe and Allie and sisters, Kaye Ball, Oklahoma, and Pat (Gary) Montgomery, Missouri.
