February 26, 1928-September 5, 2018
MACOMB, Ill. — Marcile K. "Midge" Clayton, 90, of Grand Prairie Assisted Living, Macomb, formerly Vermont, peacefully went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at her home.
A private internment of ashes will be held at Chockley Cemetery in Eldorado Township.
All are invited to join us in a Celebration of Life that will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at Wesley Village Community Center in Macomb for a time of fellowship, sharing and refreshments. The family with meet with friends following the service at 11 a.m..
Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home, Macomb, is in charge of arrangements.