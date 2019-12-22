February 11, 1927-December 13, 2019
DAVENPORT -- Mardel Hilda Peters, 92, of Davenport, passed away, Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf after a fall.
A memorial visitation will be held later in the Spring of 2020. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.
Mardel was born on February 11, 1927, in Davenport, to Dewey and Hilda (Bluedorn) Wulf. She attended Central High School and worked as an elevator operator at the Blackhawk Hotel. She married George Franklin Nichols in 1946. They had three children, a son and twin daughters. George passed away in 1957 and Mardel went to work at Warner Medlin Studios for many years. She then married Lester O. Peters in 1968, he passed away in 2008. She then went to work for Brammer's Manufacturing Company for 23 years until her retirement in 1989.
Mardel and Howard Townsend both attended the same one-room schoolhouse back in the 1930's and 1940's and their families' farms were next to each other, making them neighbors. After all these years, in 2012, Mardel ran into Howard in the grocery store and they became very close friends and companions for each other for the next six years until his passing in 2018.
Mardel was an avid walker. For many years she walked at the mall in the mornings with a large group of walkers. Then they all gathered for coffee and conversation. Over the years, the group dwindled down and moved to the HyVee West Kimberly location where they maintained their morning walks, coffee and socializing. She was a past member of the Women of the Moose. She also enjoyed playing Bunco at the American Legion and played a lot of solitaire, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles and putting jigsaw puzzles together. She really enjoyed her frequent family gatherings to eat and play the card game of golf, Play Nine. Mardel and son, Glen, would take yearly trips to Tyler, Texas, to visit her brother, Arden (Bud) and his wife, Jean and later years to visit Bud and Amy Wulf.
Those left to cherish her memory are: son, Glen T. Nichols, Davenport; twin daughters, Jean K. Martin, Davenport and friend Gerald Blunt, Milan, Ill., and Joyce (Dave) Schwartzkopf, Demorest, Ga.; three grandchildren: Jay (Nanci) Martin, Wood River, Neb., Terry (Peggy) Whitson, Davenport and Rene Charles, Bettendorf; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and brother, Arden “Bud” (Amy) Wulf, McKinney, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, sister-in-law, Jean Wulf, grandson, James D. Martin and her special friend, Howard Townsend.