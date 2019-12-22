February 11, 1927-December 13, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Mardel Hilda Peters, 92, of Davenport, passed away, Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf after a fall.

A memorial visitation will be held later in the Spring of 2020. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Mardel was born on February 11, 1927, in Davenport, to Dewey and Hilda (Bluedorn) Wulf. She attended Central High School and worked as an elevator operator at the Blackhawk Hotel. She married George Franklin Nichols in 1946. They had three children, a son and twin daughters. George passed away in 1957 and Mardel went to work at Warner Medlin Studios for many years. She then married Lester O. Peters in 1968, he passed away in 2008. She then went to work for Brammer's Manufacturing Company for 23 years until her retirement in 1989.

Mardel and Howard Townsend both attended the same one-room schoolhouse back in the 1930's and 1940's and their families' farms were next to each other, making them neighbors. After all these years, in 2012, Mardel ran into Howard in the grocery store and they became very close friends and companions for each other for the next six years until his passing in 2018.