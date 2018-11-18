Margaret A. Frick

March 15, 1936-November 7, 2018
ANKENY, Iowa - Margaret Frick, 82, passed away on Nov. 7, 2018.
She was born March 15, 1936, in Red Oak Township, Iowa, to Fritz and Luise Langbehn.
Margaret graduated from Durant High School in 1954. She was married to Lloyd Frick for 50 years. Margaret worked in the banking industry for many years.
Margaret did so many things; she filled her calendar with people to see, things to do and places to go. She loved to visit new places and traveled to every continent.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Frick and her son Glen Frick.
Margaret is survived and lovingly remembered by her children Gary Frick & Lori Frick. Grandchildren Tara Frick, Nathan Frick & Emilee (Utterson) Thomas. Great-Granddaughter Tabitha Anderson.
A memorial service was held on Nov. 14, 2018, at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church in Tucson, Arizona. A graveside service will be held Nov. 27, 2018, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery Des Moines, Iowa, at 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Ankeny, Iowa.
Memorials may be gifted to the Iowa 4-H Foundation or the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation. Her children also suggest taking time to donate blood and give the gift of life as Margaret did consistently.