March 17, 1928-January 29, 2019
BETTENDORF - Funeral services for Margaret A. Pickett, 90, of Bettendorf, will be 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 12 p.m. to service time at the mortuary.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Margaret passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at her home in Bettendorf.
Margaret Arline Beck was born on March 17, 1928, in Davenport, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Hankemeier) Beck. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1946. She married Jerome Pickett on January 16, 1960, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on July 28, 1971.
In her early years, Margaret worked at Crescent Macaroni, in Davenport, at Comenitz News Agency for 6 years and in the Tax Dept. at the Scott County Auditor's Office for 10 years.
Survivors include her daughters; Sharon (James) Gatrel of Lake City, Fla., Judy Pickett-Lopez of Auburn, Calif., sons; Bruce (Kathy) Pickett of Bettendorf, Mark (Sherry) Pickett of Bettendorf, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth Beck, husband Jerome, and brothers; Herbert Beck, Edwin Beck, William Beck and George Beck.
Memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children, the Salvation Army or the Alzheimer's Association.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.