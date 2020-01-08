October 2, 1960-January 3, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Margaret E. Judge, 59, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street in Davenport.

A prayer service celebrating her life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Margaret was born October 2, 1960, in Davenport, the daughter of Everett “Duke” and Katherine (Thomas) Tyler. She was a graduate of Davenport Central High School. On June 10, 1978, in Davenport she married Robert Judge.

Margaret was an in-home daycare provider. She devoted her life to raising other families' children. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her friends, traveling, and loved Christmas and the snow. She loved being with her family, attending all of her sons and grandchildren's sporting events.