November 10, 1944-September 12, 2018
Margaret E. Wendland will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 17, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport.
Margaret died Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Born November 10, 1944, in Chicago, Margaret was the daughter of Peter Raymond and Mary Irene (Martin) McAllister. On April 11, 1964, she married Terry Wendland.
Margaret was a graduate of Assumption High School, and received an accounting degree from Scott Community College. She worked as an accountant for Eastern Iowa Tire.
Margaret enjoyed bowling, boating and Christmas. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Margaret cherished her time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Terry; daughters, Christine (Michael) Norton of LeClaire and Jennifer Modjeska of Davenport; grandchildren, Kacie and Nicholas Norton, and Devon and Eli Modjeska; sisters, Mary Jo (Rodney) Jones of Mount Vernon, Iowa, and Diane Nichol of Winfield, Alabama.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David McAllister; and sister, Jean Ann Zinsli.
