Margaret Kedley

June 23, 2018
DEWITT, Iowa - Margaret (Mrs. Harold) Kedley died the day after her 100th birthday, Saturday morning, June 23, 2018, in the comfort of her home.
Margaret Mary Reed was born in rural DeWitt to William and Irene (Goodall) Reed. She lived most of her life on the family farm, where she was born. Margaret graduated from Mount St. Clare Academy and attended Mount St. Clare College. She was employed at the First National Bank in DeWitt as an executive stenographer and then at Security First National Bank in Long Beach, California, where she was a bank teller. Later, she was a secretary in the City Attorney's Office in Long Beach. On May 20, 1943, she married Harold B. Kedley at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Long Beach. In the fall of 1947, following Harold's service in the Army, they returned to DeWitt, where they engaged in farming and raised their six children.
Margaret was a long-time and faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was also an organist, CCD teacher and Altar & Rosary Society member. She was also a 65-year member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold; her parents; her brothers, James Reed, William Reed and Jack Reed; her sisters, Alice Schroeder, Mary Schmidt and her infant daughter, Elizabeth Mary Kedley.
Margaret is survived by her children, Jim (Laurel) Kedley of DeWitt, Bill (Karen) Kedley of Rochester, New York, Jerry (Nancy) Kedley of Clinton, Trish LaLonde of Rochester, New York, Celine Kedley of DeWitt and Fresno, California, and Joan (Joe) Motsinger of Boulder, Colorado. She has 13 grandchildren, Chad (Charlette) Kedley, Mike (Alexandra) Kedley, Terry Kedley, Leah Kedley, Meera Kedley, Kerrie (Ben) Dapkiewicz, Julie (Scott) Emerson, AJ Lalonde, Kelly Lalonde, Jim Kedley, Madeline Motsinger, Mackenzie Motsinger and Matt Motsinger; 8 great-grandchildren, Payton, Annabelle, Billy, Myles and Finn Kedley, Lena and Logan Dapkiewicz, and Kennedy Emerson; many God-children, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy in Margaret's memory, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Educational Foundation, 417 6th Avenue, DeWitt, IA 52742 or the Carmelite Monastery, 17937 250th Street, Eldridge, IA, 52748.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 28, 2018, between 3 and 7:30 p.m. in the gathering space at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, with recitation of the Rosary at 3 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2018, in the Church. The Rev. Fr. Stephen Page presiding. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery.
