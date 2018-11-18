December 4, 1936-November 20, 2018
MOLINE - Margaret L. Dreifurst, 81, of Moline, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.
Visitation will be 4 -7 p.m. Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to her family.
Margaret was born December 4, 1936, in Moline, the daughter of Fred and Dolly (Haney) Moneymaker. She married Norbert “Lefty” Dreifurst on July 3, 1954, at St. Mary's Church, Moline.
Margaret worked at Brach's Candy Company and Midland Press, both in Davenport, retiring in 2001.
Margaret was an avid Cub and Illini fan and enjoyed reading and spoiling her dog, Chevy. Most importantly she loved her family, especially family night poker games.
Survivors include her husband, Lefty; children, Steve (Diana) Dreifurst, Moline, Mike (Tami) Dreifurst, Port Byron, Laura (Larry) Brammer, Davenport, Tom (Cathy) Dreifurst, Swedona, Ill., Larry (Denise) Dreifurst, East Moline, Julie Cato (Ron Enlow), Clinton and Terry (Johnna) Dreifurst, East Moline; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandsons, Christopher Bunch and Joseph Dreifurst and brother, John Moneymaker.
