October 6, 1933-April 11, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Margaret L. Green, 86, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family, following a battle with cancer.

A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please join our family for a virtual celebration of Margaret's life at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020. A link to the event will be posted on her obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.

Margaret was born October 6, 1933, in Sikeston, Missouri, the daughter of Lloyd and Lois (Holmes) Barker. She met Carl Green at a roller-skating rink, and four months later they were married on September 7, 1956, in Davenport. They had shared over 52 years of marriage together. He preceded her in death April 26, 2009.

Margaret enjoyed her flowers, jigsaw puzzles, reading, and crafting. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan.