Margaret Madden

Nov. 14, 1944 — Aug. 26, 2018
BRAINERD, Minn. — Margaret E. (Ellefson) Madden, 73, of Eden Prairie and Brainerd, Minnesota, passed away in her home surrounded by family on August 26, 2018.
Survived by loving husband of 10 years, Frank 'Skip'; daughter, Debbie (John) Gibbs; son, Troy (Tracy) Freyberger; step-children, Christina (Germain) Teunissen and Sean Madden; grandchildren, Sydney and Aidan Gibbs, Makenna and Mady Freyberger and step-grandchildren, Calle and Kylan Teunissen; siblings, Gene (Jeanne), Karen (Dave) Jones and Bruce (Linda); loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Beatrice; sister, Shirley Jones; former husband, Jim Freyberger; and twin grandsons, Kobe and Kale.
Mitzie was involved in a number of charitable organizations. She had an incredible love for animals and was an originator and advocate for the recovery of injured wild animals through The Wild And Free Program in the Brainerd Lakes area. Mitzie's beautiful smile, charming personality and infectious laugh will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 30, at Gearhart Anoka Chapel, 552 East River Rd, Anoka, Minnesota. Funeral Service: 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 31, at Hope Lutheran Church, 26498 180th St. NW, Orrock, Minnesota. Interment Orrock Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Wild And Free Program. www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com