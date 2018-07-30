September 11, 1932-July 29, 2018
BETTENDORF - Margaret “Maggie” Parmentier, 85, died Wednesday, July 29, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, after a long illness.
Maggie was born in Green Bay, Wis., on September 11, 1932, the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Linda (Russart) Hedstrom. She had a ready smile and a warm, accepting heart. She loved to crochet, make Christmas ornaments and other crafts, and play games and cards, especially bridge. She was a member of St John Vianney Catholic Church for 45 years, serving in various ministries. She coordinated and prepared funeral luncheons, sewed altar cloths, crocheted countless prayer shawls, made fleece throws for the homeless and cross-stitched ornaments for the Christmas tree in the gathering space at church. During one of her recent hospital stays, she was given a prayer shawl from the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Draped over her shoulders, she felt the comfort that she herself had lovingly prepared for so many through this ministry.
She is survived by her children, Lynn (Grant Murphy) Parmentier of Northfield, Ohio, Mark (Ann) Parmentier of Appleton, Wis., Gregg Parmentier of St Paul, Minn., Lisa Nelson of Bettendorf, Jon (Chris) Parmentier of Austin, Texas, and Dan (Maria) Parmentier of Bettendorf; 11 grandchildren, Shawn (Nikos), Eric, Peter (Mallory), Andrew (Elaine), Andrea, Stephanie, Jacqueline, Jeramiah, Zeb (Kelsey), Danielle and Amanda; five great-grandchildren, and extended family through marriage and friendship. She is also survived by a sister Kathryn Janelle, a brother Frank “Bud” (Doris) Hedstrom, a brother-in-law Stephen “Steve” Parmentier, all of Green Bay, Wis., and a sister-in-law LaVern Hedstrom of Sheboygan, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, AJ “Ted” Parmentier, whom she married May 29, 1954, and who died July 3, 1989; three brothers, William, Robert “Bob” and Arthur “Art” Hedstrom; daughter-in-law Myrna (Gregg) Parmentier and brother-in-law Michael “Mike” Parmentier.
A Memorial Mass in celebration of Maggie's life will take place on Wednesday, August 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 – 18th St, Bettendorf, IA 52722. A time of visitation will be held before the service starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Gathering Space at church. Maggie will be laid to rest beside her beloved Ted at Fort Howard Cemetery in Green Bay, Wis., at a later date.
The family wishes to thank those who visited and cared for her throughout her illness—in the hospital, through palliative care and at hospice. Memorial contributions may be made in Maggie's honor to the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722 .