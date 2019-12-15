Margaret (Margie) Mae Holladay

August 7 1929-December 1 2019

DAVENPORT -- Margie left this world December 1st, under grace and in a perfect way.

She was mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. After retirement from ALCOA, she volunteered her time at CASI, the Blood Bank, and various other projects around the Quad Cities for thousands of hours.

The world was a kinder place with her in it. She never met a stranger.

Among those left to grieve her passing are daughters, Dr. Catherine Holladay and Rebecca Holladay Lusk.

Grandchildren: Kannon Russell, Casey Russell, Tracey Hulten, Shelby Schenk, Lindsay Wist, Brian Lusk and Stewart Lusk.

Great-grandchildren: Zoey, Zane, and Layla Russell, Fraser Wyatt, Kristofer and Markus Hulten, Cody and Alexis Wist, Jessica and Olivia Lusk. Other relatives include Loretta, Mark and Alisha Wouters, Tamara Wall, and Tammy, Joe, Autumn and Austin Sedgwick.

As Jesus now holds you in his arms we hold you dear in our hearts, full of gratitude, until we meet again.

At Margie's request, there will be no service.