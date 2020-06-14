Margaret “Peggy” Sloat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 27, 1931-May 28, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Peggy Sloat away passed peacefully on Thursday, May 28th, 2020, hours after marking her 89th birthday.

Peggy was born May 27, 1931, in Donahue, Iowa, the eldest daughter of Edward and Marcella (Mertz) O'Connor. She attended Immaculate Conception High School and Marycrest College, where she majored in education and met the love of her life and future husband, Donald Sloat, with whom she enjoyed almost 64 years of a rewarding and loving marriage before his death in 2016.

Peggy found great purpose in teaching, a career she began with a stint at a one-room school in Walnut Grove, Iowa. After a short hiatus dedicated to raising her six children, Peggy returned to school herself, earning her master's degree from the University of Iowa, and also resumed her calling in public education. She retired from the Davenport Community School District following a long and rewarding career that ended at Buchannan Elementary School in Davenport. Over more than three decades, Peggy touched countless young lives, a task she truly relished. Her focus on social studies reflected her deep love of humanity and culture.