September 22, 1924 - January 5, 2019
MUSCATINE — Margaret Wenger, 94, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Bickford Cottage in Muscatine. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in the North Hill Cemetery in Wayland at a later date. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Margaret. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Margaret Ann Wolters was born on September 22, 1924, in Malmo, Nebraska, the daughter of Bernard and Antoinette E. (Ruess) Wolters. In 1945, Margaret received her Nursing diploma from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Iowa City. On June 24, 1949, Margaret was united in marriage to Thomas Dean Wenger in West Liberty. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Social Sorority and was an avid bridge player. She enjoyed sewing, handwork, quilting and was a Girl Scout Leader.
Margaret will be deeply missed by her children, Karen (Jim) Macon of West Des Moines, Susan (Steve) Roelle of Muscatine and Jeffrey P. Wenger of Wilton; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Thomas A. Wenger, one great granddaughter Amelia Wenger, one sister, Geraldine Kaalberg and two brothers, George Wolters and Richard Wolters.