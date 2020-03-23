December 4, 1942-March 20, 2020
PORT BYRON -- Margie Ann Heeren, 77, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the visitation and service are private and will be held at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Burial will be in Zuma Cemetery. Please share a phone call with the family, or offer a memory or condolence online at www.gibsonbodefh.com. The family will look forward to a celebration of her life later with friends at a time to be determined.
Margie was born December 4, 1942, in McColl, South Carolina, the daughter of Thornell and Nezzie (Horn) Hall. She married Laverne “Vern” Charles Heeren in 1963.
Margie is survived by her children; Tony (Jessica) Heeren, Port Byron, Connie (Wayne) Feddersen, Port Byron, and Vaughn (Jennifer) Heeren, Davenport; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bobby Griggs of Hartsville, S.C.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vern.