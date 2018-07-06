August 8, 1940-July 3, 2018
GARDNER, Kan. — Margie Schneden, 77, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away July 3, 2018, at the Healthcare Resort of Olathe. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018, at Runge Mortuary and Crematory, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Graveside prayer service follows at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorial contributions may be made to the America Heart Association or the ASPCA. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Margie was born August 8, 1940, in Centerville, Iowa, to Miles Otto and Blanche (Coates) Bankson. She graduated from Central High School in Davenport. Margie married Ronald Dean Schneden on April 15, 1961, in Davenport. She worked on the kitchen cabinet assembly line at Brammers. Margie was a member and was baptized at the First Christian Church in Davenport. She recently became a member of the Gardner Presbyterian Church. Margie had a love for cats and her dog, Ginger. She also loved to travel and later in life, she became very interested in politics. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Brian Henry Schneden of Gardner; daughter, Becky Lynn (Paul) Newberry of Davenport; grandchildren, Brian Derek Newberry and Jakob Paul (Hue) Newberry; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Delaney Newberry, Christian James Blake Duane Newberry, Liam Jakob Newberry and one on the way, Lathan Newberry; and sister, Betty Louise Thoensen of Davenport.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, LeRoy, Marvin, Don, Wallace, Larry and infant sister, Judy Bankson.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Fashal Javaid and his nursing team, especially Lisa.