Marguerite Gault

April 5, 1939-May 31, 2018
WINTERHAVEN, Fla. — Marguerite (Marge) E. Gault , 79, of Winterhaven Florida, formerly of Muscatine, passed away May 31, 2018, at Winterhaven Hospital.
Marge was born April 5, 1939, in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. She enjoyed travel and reading. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family.
She was a loving wife, mother,and grandmother. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Gault, Winterhaven; four children, James (Crystal) Gault, Muscatine, Katherine Stanbro, Muscatine, Scott Gault, Muscatine, Anna (Tim) Jones, Sherrard, Illinois; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.
Those preceding her in death are her parents, brother, sister and son, Robert.
A celebration of her life will be Saturday July 14, 2018, 3-7 p.m. at Sweetland United Methodist Church, Muscatine. Eulogy, 3 p.m. with refreshments to follow. All family and friends welcome.
Mailed condolencesemorials may be mailed to M. Gault Memorial, c/o Anna Jones, Sherrard, IL.