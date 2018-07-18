September 13, 1919-July 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Marguerite J. “Peggy” Seggelke, 98, of Davenport, died Monday, July 16, 2018, at Kahl Home, Davenport.
Services are 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline. Private burial will be with her husband at Springfield National Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Kahl Home.
Peggy was born September 13, 1919, in Springfield, the daughter of James and Katharene (Jacoby) Prokopp. She married Harold Eugene Seggelke on May 4, 1940, in Springfield. He died June 11, 1992.
She had several Catholic church memberships various places she lived. Volunteering was a major part of her life, almost a full-time job. She volunteered at churches and the schools her children attended, for Telephone Pioneers, Lions Club, and was a Girl Scout leader.
Peggy is survived by three children, James (Elizabeth) Seggelke of Springboro, Ohio, Sharon Rossiter of Sioux City, Iowa, and Kathryn (Timothy) Flemming of Davenport; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers, Joseph and James Prokopp.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.