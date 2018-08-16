September 18, 1956-August 13, 2018
IOWA CITY - Maria Elena Luna, 61, passed away Monday, August 13th, at UIHC of complications related to colon cancer.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 18th, at Parkview Church, 15 Foster Road, Iowa City, with Rev. Steve Rachke officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Maria's name.
Maria was born on September 18, 1956 ,in Monterrey, Mexico, the daughter of Manuel Vega Rojas and Maria Teresa Martinez Corpus. On April 26, 1975, Maria married Jesus Luna.
Maria received her associate's degree in applied science. She was a medical assistant at UIHC in the department of internal medicine.
She was a member of Parkview Church.
Maria's greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend too many. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jesus, and their four children, Maria Anson of Iowa City, Manuel (April) Luna of Muscatine, Jessica Luna-Vega and Alejandra Luna (Angel Aragon), both of Iowa City; five grandchildren, Hayden Anson, Julia Ortiz-Luna, Josselen Ortiz-Luna, Jennavieve Luna-Vega , and Avielle Elena Luna; her mother Maria Teresa Martinez Corpus of Houston; four siblings, Bertha Alicia Garcia, Maria Christina Perales, Myrtala Gloria, and Jose Manuel Vega.
Maria was preceded by her father, a half-sister, her sister and brothers-in-law.
