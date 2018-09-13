September 4, 2018
DAVENPORT — Maria Guadalupe Castel (Garcia Hernandez), 74, of Davenport passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davenport. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mexico at a later date.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Rosario, Monica and Norma; her sons, Ramon, Miguel, Cesar and Reynaldo; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Theresa, Maria, Josefina and Socorro.
Maria's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.