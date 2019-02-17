Marian Evans

December 29, 1925-February 15, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Marian J. Evans, 93, of Cambridge, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Rev. Todd Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Cambridge.
Marian Jeanne Larson was born Dec. 29, 1925, in Moline the daughter of Frederick and Mary Jo Huizenga Larson. She grew up in Burns Township, attended country schools, and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1943. She worked at Brown, Lynch, And Scott Hardware in Cambridge from 1943 to 1947. Her marriage to Dale N. Evans took place on May 11, 1947, in Cambridge. He passed away Aug. 16, 1989.
She was a homemaker and also worked at Wayne's Super Value in Cambridge from 1970 until retiring in 1990. Marian was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cambridge, where she taught youth Sunday school, the Women's Missionary Group, and the Mothers of World War II, where she served as treasurer. She loved hymns, cats, reading and the Chicago Cubs. Marian was known for her devotion to her children and their families.
Those surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Mary Lou Evans, Reno, Nev., Alan and Nancy Evans, Aurora, Ill., Dennis Evans, Cambridge; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Bryon Link, Andover, and Janet and Phillip McCuistion, Minneapolis, Minn. Other survivors include nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a sister, Suzanne Heaton, Cambridge. Her parents, her husband, and a sister, Beatrice Spivey, preceded her in death.
