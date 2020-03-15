Marian Mitchell

August 20, 1933-March 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Marian Sylvia Mitchell, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020, at U.P Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Visitation will be 4 -6 p.m. Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, with a combined Rosary recited by the Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society and the National Catholic Order of Foresters at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church or Friendship Manor.

Marian was born August 20, 1933, in Moline, the daughter of Achiel and Maria (DePoorter) Pauwels. She married Leo F. Mitchell on October 11, 1952, in Moline. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2005.

Marian was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society and the National Catholic Order of Foresters. She was an avid reader and enjoyed needle arts.