Marie L. Kloster

Funeral services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 3 p.m. until service time. Graveside services are 12 p.m.Wednesday at Lawnridge Cemetery, Rochelle, Ill. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Hayward Wesleyan Church 10655 Nyman Ave., Hayward, WI 54843.

Marie Roosen was born March 16, ,in Kingsford, Mich., the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Major) Roosen. She married Leonard A. Dedrickson on July 17, 1954. He died November 23, 1986. After the death of Leonard, Marie returned to college and received her Masters from NIU. She married Vernon F. Kloster in 1991. He died in 2011. Marie taught Elementary School at Lincoln School in Rochelle. She love traveling and learning from the people she met along the way. Marie was a devoted Christian and volunteered with hospice. She loved her family especially her grandchildren. Marie enjoyed playing bridge, reading, dancing and history.