Marie Westerman

February 28, 1935-May 18, 2019
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Marie E. Westerman, 84, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at SunnyBrook, Muscatine.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Marie was born on February 28, 1935, in Muscatine, the daughter of William and Florence Kopf Bierman. She married William O. Westerman on December 31, 1953, who preceded her in death.
She enjoyed walking and bowling.
Those left to honor her memory include one daughter, Tina Heater of Shakopee, Minnesota; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; and one son, Wayne Westerman.