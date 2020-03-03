July 12, 1939-March 1, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Marilyn A. Vogele, 80, a resident of Bettendorf, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Kahl Home in Davenport.

Funeral Services & Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf with a vigil service at 4 p.m. Burial will follow at Chippiannock Cemetery in Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Marilyn was born July 12, 1939, in Chicago, the daughter of Albert & Edna (Greene) Collins. She was united in marriage to Jeffrey C. Vogele on February 1, 1958, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2000.

Marilyn had been a daycare provider for many years. She will also be remembered as an excellent seamstress.