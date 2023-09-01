Marilyn C. (Guckenberger) Kilburg

June 23, 1940 - August 29, 2023

Marilyn C. (Guckenberger) Kilburg, 83, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue. Scripture Service will begin at 4:30 p.m., Friday, September 1, 2023, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be 10 a.m. until Mass on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.

Marilyn was born June 23, 1940, the daughter of Alvin and Helen (Clasen) Guckenberger. She was in the first class that graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School in 1958. Marilyn married Merle Kilburg on August 13, 1960, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. She worked at Ensign and was a homemaker while raising her children. Marilyn had a heart for service to her family, church, community and beyond. She was an active volunteer at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and school and Jackson County ARC. Together with her husband and others, Marilyn was instrumental in establishing services for the mentally handicapped. She held numerous offices in the ARC and established religious education classes for the handicapped at Marquette. She and Merle sponsor Sandra from Costa Rica through the Unbound program and consider her a member of the family. They were blessed to visit her in 2017.

She was an excellent cook and baker. It wasn't a meal unless it had five courses and homemade desserts. She showed unconditional love to her family and had a humble, strong faith. Her eyes lit up with pure joy when visiting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Merle; daughters: Sue (Mike) Wagner and Sandy (Joe) Steinke; a daughter-in-law, Mary Kilburg; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary (Joe) Yoerger; and a sisters-in-law: Mary Guckenberger, Gail Guckenberger, Helen Kilburg, Mary (Burt) Ahlers, and Lorna Specht. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother in-law, Norbert and Armella Kilburg; sons: Stanley and Steven Kilburg; a son in-law, Joe Guise; siblings: Arvin and Allen Guckenberger, Janice (Robert) Meyer; and brothers-in-law: Gerald and John Kilburg, and Clem Specht. Niece and nephews: Lori, Nick and John.

Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or donors choice in Marilyn's memory.

