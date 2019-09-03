March 31, 1941-September 2, 2019
BETTENDORF — Marilyn Dee Freking, 78, of Bettendorf passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at Genesis East Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. A prayer service will be held on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. followed by a visitation from 4-7 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
She was born March 31, 1941, in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Dee and Mary (Nelson) Stevens. On March 3, 1960, she married Mike Freking. They went on to enjoy 58 years of marriage. She enjoyed crafts, ceramics and owned a cake decorating business. She also was very active in her church and had worked for the Bettendorf School District. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was the President of the Auxiliary of the Enlisted Association of the Iowa National Guard.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Mike; children, Ken Freking, Kevin (Tara) Freking and Katherine (Allan) Carroll; grandchildren, Riley, Wyatt and Weston Freking, Adrianna and Chloe Carroll; and a sister, Lucy Cooper. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joyce.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Genesis East ICU Nurses and Dr. Proctor for their exceptional care and compassion shown to Marilyn and her family.