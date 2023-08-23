Marilyn Eberhardt

May 10, 1931 - August 18, 2023

Marilyn J. Eberhardt, 92, of Moline, passed away peacefully Friday, August 18, 2023, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Marilyn was born May 10, 1931, in Rock Island, the daughter of Alexander and Nanette (High) Scott. She married Fred T. Eberhardt on January 15, 1951, in Moline. He preceded her in death in February 2008.

Marilyn enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, and was a fantastic cook. She planted tomatoes and tended a container garden for as long as she was able. A true matriarch, Marilyn spent decades hosting family gatherings, birthday parties, cousin sleepovers, fishing and beach days, and attending her family's special events. Time with her was filled with love and laughter.

Survivors include her children: Michael (Linda) Eberhardt, Carol Stream, Illinois, John (Marie) Eberhardt, Montrose, Iowa, Jody (Ken) Bowen, Moline, Patrick (Sally) Eberhardt, Geneseo and Cynthia Esterdahl, Moline; grandchildren: Emily (Steve) Bartell, Megan Eberhardt, Katie Eberhardt, Athea (David) King, Ami Humphries, Beth (Rich) Vedvik, Scott (Alma) Bowen, Jon (Michelle) Bowen, Nick (Montana) Eberhardt, Rob Eberhardt and Zach (Kirsten) Esterdahl; great-grandchildren: Elliot Bartell, Brennah (Austin) Humphries, Joe (Enya) Humphries, Sam Humphries, Victoria Vedvik, Miranda Vedvik, Anthony Garcia, Brittany (Jose) Garcia, Alexa Bowen, Liam Bowen, Mia Bowen Addie Trees, Gabe Bowen; great-great-grandchildren, Joseph Torres, Theodore Andersen and baby girl on the way; sister, Judy Pikuza, Moline and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Scott, Sr. and John Scott.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.