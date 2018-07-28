DAVENPORT -- Marilyn I. Dunne, 86, of Davenport, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at the University Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at the Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. 4:00 Monday at the Runge Mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Marilyn was born January 2, 1932, in Bellevue, Iowa, to Clarence and Irene (Abeln) Hingtgen. On September 26, 1950, Marilyn was united in marriage to Marvin Dunne. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2008. Before her retirement in 1992, Marilyn worked at Litton (Cobham) for 22 years.
She enjoyed gardening, playing cards at the Eagles and Elks Clubs, bowling leagues and spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Those left cherishing her memory include her children and their spouses: Kathy (Randy) Bennett and Joseph (Gwen) Dunne; grandchildren, Michael Adam, Megan Dunne, Ryan Bennett, Matthew German ,and Michelle Weber; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; in-laws: Peg Hingtgen, Charlene Hingtgen, Madelyn Wall, Helen (Jack) Lyons, Doris Laughlin, Tom (Janise) Dunne, Carlyn Oeth, Jeanette Wampler, Marian Hirtz and Shirley Dunne.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Carol Ann and Susan Irene; brothers, Cliff (Rosie), Vern and Gerald Hingtgen and sisters, Averle (Earl) Mueller and Lois (Orlyn) Weinschenk.