Marilyn J. Dhabalt

  Updated
January 12, 1951-May 14, 2020

MILAN -- Marilyn J. Dhabalt, 69, of Milan, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her residence.

No services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting family with arrangements.

Marilyn was born on January 12, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Perry and Nancy (Hess) Thomas. She married Dennis Dhabalt on August 25, 1972, in Moline. Marilyn enjoyed going and participating in dogs shows.

Marilyn is survived by her granddaughter, Courtney (Casey) Bynog; and grandchildren, Elijah and Ryder Bynog. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Toni Jo Long; and son Jeffrey D. Dhabalt.

