July 3, 1932-February 25, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Marilyn J. Pohlmann, 87, recently of Davenport, died Tuesday February 25, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Private burial was at the Rock Island National Cemetery with her husband Hank. Memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (Davenport) or King’s Harvest Pet Rescue (Davenport).

Marilyn was born July 3, 1932, in Mercer, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Viola Ragan. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1950 and married Henry “Hank” Pohlmann on January 12, 1952. Marilyn was a homemaker and at various times, a secretary. She enjoyed flying with her husband in their plane to various destinations and received the AOPA “pinch hitter” private pilot certification.

After retirement, they took numerous trips and cruises, indulging their passion for travel. Survivors include their sons Steve and Gary (Katie); grandchildren Kehley (CJ) Lombardi and Kimberley (Andrew) Burt; great-grandchildren Caroline and Alex Lombardi; and an extended family of nieces and nephews. Our fondest memories will be of her “stories”.

She was preceded in death by her husband Hank, parents Charles and Viola Ragan, and brother, Gilbert Ragan.

