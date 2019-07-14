February 1, 1934-July 10, 2019
BETTENDORF - Marilyn Jean Wallace, 85, of Bettendorf, Iowa, was called home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemrotuary.com.
Marilyn was born the daughter of George and Ruby (Ray) Simmons, February 1, 1934, in Kirksville, Mo. She was fair queen in 1951 at the North East Missouri State Fair and earned her master's degree at North East Missouri State Teachers College. She was united in marriage to Dr. E. L. Wallace on May 29, 1960, in Kirksville. With her teaching degree, she was on the faculty of North East Missouri State College and she also taught in Seymour and Fort Madison, Iowa. She moved to Davenport with her husband's residency at Davenport Osteopathic Hospital and taught home economics in the Davenport School system for several years at Williams Jr. High School. After she ended her teaching career, she devoted her time to her family and to managing family-owned properties.
Marilyn's wisdom, resilience, and love of family shone through all her life. Her words of encouragement, reason and warmth made dreams seem possible. She was kind and gracious to all those in her life.
Those remaining and missing her greatly are her loving husband, Dr. E. L. Wallace; son, Byron Wallace; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Wallace (of the late David Wallace); sister, Sara Lane; brother, Glenn (Marcia) Simmons; and granddaughters, Shannon Wallace and Alaina Wallace, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, David.