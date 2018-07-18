Marilyn M. Podratz

October 21, 1934-July 13, 2018
RENTON, Wash. — Marilyn Marjorie Podratz 83 of Renton, Wash., went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2018. Marilyn was born October 21, 1934, in Davenport to Marjorie and Gordon Hill. Marilyn graduated from Sudlow in Davenport in 1952.
She worked at Bell telephone company in Davenport for a number of years before she transferred to the Seattle area in 1977. She retired after 35 years of service with the telephone company.
Marilyn met and later married Eldon Edwin Podratz in 1989. She loved to read, shop, visit arboretums and Japanese gardens to admire God's beautiful creations.
She loved to travel to Gaylord, Minnesota, every summer with her husband and visit family in the Midwest.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Gordon Hill; her brother, Gordon Hill Jr.; her sister, Susan Hill; daughter, Darlene Kay Gillespie; and grandson Arthur Ruby.
Survivors include her husband, Eldon Podratz; her children, Debbie Naughton (Jim), Dale Green (Vivian), Denise Ruby, Donna Workheiser (John), Deanna Elliott (Jeff), Dorothy Davis Mayer (Tim); step-children, Marcy Quandt (Larry), Marc Podratz, Melody Butenko (Bruce), Kim Williams (Warren); sister, Cindy Usher (Frank); 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at Edline-Yahn & Covington Funeral Chapel, 27221 156th Ave. SE, Kent, Wash.