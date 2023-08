Marilyn Mittelstadt

Marilyn Mittelstadt, 92, formerly of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Paula J. Baber Hospice House. She and her late husband, Ray, were members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Member Questers, Blackhawk China Art Guild, volunteer at Davenport Lutheran Home. Survived by three children, Mark Mittelstadt (Mary), Tucson, Arizona.; Sara Messerly (Curt), Fort Dodge; Chad Mittelstadt (Julie), Cedar Rapids; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Dodge, 10 a.m. visitation.