April 21, 1929-September 5, 2018
CAROL STREAM, Ill. — Marilyn R. Hanson, nee Craig, 89, formerly of Western Springs, Illinois, died peacefully on September 5, 2018, at Windsor Park in Carol Stream.
Marilyn was born in Moline on April 21, 1929, to Florence (Shantz) and Robert Craig. She graduated from Moline High School in 1947 and went on to attend Illinois Wesleyan University where she was active in student government, dramatics and the French Club before graduating with honors in 1951 with a degree in English.
Soon after graduation, she began her professional career by teaching English at Stanford (Illinois) High School. She went on to earn her master's degree in library science from Rosary College (now Dominican University) and worked as a librarian for the Downers Grove and Proviso School Districts before joining Elmhurst Public Library, where she worked until her retirement. Marilyn was a voracious reader and relished great literature. During one of her trips to England, Marilyn insisted on visiting the birthplaces of both Jane Austen and William Shakespeare. She took great pleasure in passing on her love of books to others in both the classroom and the library.
It was while attending Illinois Wesleyan that Marilyn met her future husband, Arthur C. "Art" Hanson, on a blind date. They married in 1952, raised two children, Richard and Susan, and enjoyed 64 years together before Mr. Hanson's death in 2016. In 1958, Mr. and Mrs. Hanson moved their young family to Western Springs where they lived for 50 years before moving to Carol Stream. Marilyn and Art loved traveling together and exploring the outdoors, but most of all, they delighted in heading into Chicago to take in concerts, exhibitions at the Art Institute and performances at the Lyric Opera, where they had an annual subscription for many years. After Marilyn retired, she enjoyed her volunteer work at the Western Springs Historical Society, where she used her library expertise to help organize and catalogue the village's archives.
Marilyn leaves her daughter, Susan Hanson (Samuel) Philbrick of Manchester Massachusetts; a son, Richard Hanson and daughter-in-law Pearl White of Melrose Park Illinois; five grandchildren, Abigail and Lillian Philbrick, and Alex, Ezra and Jesse Hanson-White; as well as several nieces and nephews. Marilyn's husband, Arthur C. Hanson, and her brother, Robert Craig Jr. preceded her in death.
All are welcome to honor Marilyn at a memorial service to be held at Windsor Park in Carol Stream on September 27.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Windsor Park Benevolent Care Fund.
